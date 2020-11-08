Kenyan athletes have clinched crowns in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental footrace.

Benard Cheruiyot Sang finished the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 49 seconds to come first in men's category.

In women’s race, Diana Chemtai Kipyogei claimed the title in 2 hours 22 minutes and 6 seconds.

Another Kenyan runner Felix Kimutai trailed 11 seconds behind Sang to be the runner-up and Zewudu Hailu Bekele from Ethiopia came third as he finished the men’s race 34 seconds behind the leader

The starting point of the marathon was the Yenikapi Event Area on the European side, instead of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Asian side.

The runners passed the bridge giving a spectacular view of the Bosphorus, and moved past many historic sites, including the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.

The marathon ended in the Yenikapi Event Area with the runners crossing the Bosphorus bridge twice for the first time in the event's history.