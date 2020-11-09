Riyad Mahrez-captained Algeria is expected to extend a 20-match unbeaten record when they host Zimbabwe this week as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying restarts after an 11-month coronavirus-induced break.

The Desert Foxes have won 15 and drawn five competitive and friendly internationals since they last lost, away to Benin two years ago in the previous Cup of Nations qualifying competition.

Manchester City winger Mahrez says much of the credit for the unbeaten streak must go to coach Djamel Belmadi, calling him "a magician who has breathed a soul into our national team".

Algeria have hammered former champions Zambia and edged Botswana in Group H, giving them a two-point lead over Zimbabwe, and it would be a shock if they did not collect three more points in Algiers.

It will be the first competitive test for Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic, a Croat whose contract with Sudan was not renewed after he guided them in the first two qualifying rounds.

Here are five spotlights of the other matchday 3 fixtures that start Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Egypt v Togo

Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt have made a woeful start to Group G, scoring only once in draws with modest Kenya and even lower ranked Comoros to lie third.

The record seven-time African champions will hope for goals from the Liverpool sharpshooter, whose successful penalty earned Liverpool a draw at Manchester City on Sunday.

Togo have fared even worse than Egypt under veteran French coach Claude le Roy, losing at home to the Comoros before salvaging a little pride by forcing a draw in Kenya.

Gabon v Gambia

Forced to pre-qualify, the Gambia needed a penalty shootout to eliminate football featherweights Djibouti, which makes their leadership of Group D all the more remarkable.

The Scorpions have never appeared at a Cup of Nations, but an away win over Angola and a home draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo under Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet has Gambians excited.