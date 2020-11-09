Argentinians took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the administration of President Alberto Fernandez.

The demonstrators, who gathered around the obelisk in the central square in Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires, chanted for “freedom, justice and the constitution.” Drivers passing the protest site showed their support by honking.

The protests were directed against the planned purchase of a coronavirus vaccine and judicial reform that demonstrators claim would save the former president and current Vice President

Christina Fernandez de Kirchner from being tried for corruption.

In addition, there were other demonstrations organised against Fernandez’s government in the cities of Cordoba, Rosario, Mar del Plata, Mendoza and San Carlos de Bariloche.

What is judicial reform?

Then president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner firstly tried to make a reform in Argentina’s judiciary in 2013, but her former cabinet chief, Alberto Fernández, opposed it saying that it would strengthen political control over the courts.

Fernandez said: “Tell me who benefits from the crime and I’ll tell you who the murderer is.” He added that former president Kirchner, who faced a series of corruption charges, would be the main beneficiary of the reform.

In July, Argentina’s government launched a bid to reform the judiciary by increasing the number of federal courts, diluting the power of those that already exist, in what the opposition has labeled as an attempt to manipulate the court system.

A bill has been drafted to increase the number of federal courts from 12 to 46. It will be sent to congress this week, the government said.