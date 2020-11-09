A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has 90 percent effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies have announced.

The statement on Monday was released as soaring coronavirus cases across the world have forced many millions of people back into lockdown, causing further damage to ravaged economies.

European stock markets and oil prices jumped on the announcement.

And US President Donald Trump, who lost last week's election to Joe Biden in part over his administration's response to the pandemic, hailed the announcement as "such great news."

Biden welcomed the development but said it doesn't change "urgent reality" that masks, distancing and other health measures are needed well into 2021.

Critical milestone

The companies said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent Covid-19," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," he said.

"We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most."

BioNTech bosses are children of Turkish Germans

The positive data on BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine is, however, an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.

From humble roots as the son of a Turkish immigrant working at a Ford factory in Cologne, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin, 55, now figures among the 100 richest Germans, together with his wife and fellow board member Ozlem Tureci, 53, according to weekly Welt am Sonntag.

The market value of Nasdaq-listed BioNTech, which the pair co-founded, had ballooned to $21 billion as of Friday’s close from $4.6 billion a year ago, with the firm set to play a major role in mass immunisation against the coronavirus.