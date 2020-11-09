Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci has pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him in his first appearance before a judge after being taken into custody in The Hague.

Thaci, who led the guerrilla uprising against Serbian forces in 1998-99 as commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army, faces 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"Your honour, the indictment is completely without basis and I plead not guilty," he said on Monday, wearing a blue-grey suit and pink tie as he sat listening to the charges.

Defence lawyer David Hooper said he would request that — Thaci who after resigning as president turned himself into European Union police in Kosovo before he was flown to The Hague — be released pending trial.

Thaci was the political chief of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), an ethnic Albanian group that battled Serb forces for the independence of the southern province in a bitter conflict that claimed more than 13,000 lives.

He and three others have been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, illegal detention, enforced disappearances, and persecution, committed between 1998 and 1999.

Thaci resigns as president

The indictment accuses them of "a widespread or systematic attack against the civilian population," including those believed to be collaborating with Serb forces, or not cooperating with the KLA.

Thaci has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and claims the international system of justice is "rewriting history" over the conflict.

On Thursday he said he was stepping down as president to "protect the integrity" of the office.

Thaci has pledged to cooperate with the tribunal.

His sudden departure could bring political instability to Kosovo, a fledgling democracy where the 52-year-old former guerrilla became its first prime minister upon independence in 2008 and was elected president in 2016.

Prosecutors accuse Thaci of responsibility for nearly 100 murders of civilians during the late 1990s conflict when he led forces in the KLA in a revolt against the security forces of then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

