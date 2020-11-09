POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Premier League stands firm with its bailout offer to EFL
The English Football League (EFL) last month rejected a $65.77M-rescue package from the Premier League for League One and League Two clubs. It said it wanted all if its clubs covered.
Premier League stands firm with its bailout offer to EFL
General view of the Premier League logo before a match. / Reuters
November 9, 2020

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has defended the organisation’s current Covid-19 bailout offer for English Football League (EFL) teams, saying “scarce resources” among elite clubs is a reason for deadlock over the funding package.

The EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, last month rejected a 50 million pounds ($65.77 million) offer from the top flight for League One and League Two clubs saying it wanted a deal which covered all of its teams.

Although the Premier League’s initial offer was for third and fourth-tier clubs, last week the shareholders added that they were willing to support any Championship (second-tier) club facing financial strain amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our offer goes to the issue of 'need' rather than 'want,' and where you have scarce resources in the current environment that has to be the right approach," Masters said.

“It also mirrors the government’s approach – rescuing other areas of sport, and indeed the economy, to save bits from going out of business, rather than to underwrite losses.

Recommended

“At the moment there isn’t an agreement – but we stand willing to continue to talk, and our offer remains on the table to save clubs if they are in significant Covid-related distress.”

Masters has projected that the top flight clubs are missing out on a combined 20 million pounds ($26.3 million) of projected revenue for each round of matches played without spectators.

Despite the financial crisis, Premier League clubs spent over one billion pounds on buying players in the close season transfer window. However, Masters said the spending was necessary to maintain a competitive edge.

“You have to continue to compete, you have to continue to invest,” he added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame