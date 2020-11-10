US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that his country planned to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a $23.37 billion package.

The Gulf Arab ally had long sought the stealth precision planes but received a green light only after agreeing to recognise Israel.

"The UAE's historic agreement to normalise relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region's strategic landscape," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Our adversaries, especially those in Iran, know this and will stop at nothing to disrupt this shared success," he said.

The package includes up to 50 F-35 Lighting II aircraft, up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems, and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

Israel to keep undisputed military edge