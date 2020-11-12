Sony's PlayStation 5 has gone on sale, just two days after rival Microsoft released its newest Xbox, with the next-generation consoles vying for holiday season dominance as the pandemic boosts gaming demand.

With pre-orders pointing to a record launch, market leader Sony is counting on big-ticket exclusive games like "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" to keep the edge over its US challenger.

With coronavirus cases rising in many countries, launch events are off the table, and crowds of eager customers out of the question.

Massive spike in demand

While the new Xbox hit shelves worldwide on Tuesday, the PS5 is available from Thursday in Australia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, North America and South Korea, but gamers elsewhere will have to wait until November 19.

In Sydney, just a handful of customers were collecting their pre-ordered consoles on Thursday morning.

"It's Covid, so I guess not many people want to rush to a launch," said Theo Pasialis as he collected his PlayStation.

Jonathan De Botton, one customer, said the atmosphere was a world away from the PS4 launch, when lines of customers stretched into a shopping mall food court.

Today was "completely different," he said.

"It was a midnight launch... It was a good time," he added.

Today, by comparison, it was "a bit of a ghost town."

The consoles go on sale with the pandemic creating a massive spike in demand for gaming from people stuck at home and looking for a distraction or a way to pass the time.