President Donald Trump's administration has said it is still working to resolve its security concerns over Chinese-owned app TikTok after the firm sought to delay a deadline to sell its US operations.

Chinese company ByteDance has until Thursday to restructure ownership of the app in the United States to meet national security concerns, but it filed a petition in a Washington court this week asking for a delay.

The company said in a Tuesday statement that it had asked the government for a 30-day extension because of "continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted," but it had not been granted.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said in a statement it "remains focused on reaching a resolution of the national security risks arising from ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly".

ByteDance had established TikTok in the United States three years ago by buying Musical.ly – a lip-syncing video app that was already present in the country – and merging the two platforms together.

The Treasury department disputed the firm's allegations of a lack of clarity from the government, saying "we have been clear with ByteDance regarding the steps necessary" to reach a resolution.

Data harvesting claims

The Trump administration has been seeking to ban the app in the US, citing the risk of it handing over American user data to Beijing.

The company flatly denies the allegations.