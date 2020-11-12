With the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, air-bound international passengers are flouting the primary Covid-19 regulation. Instead of securing a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 72 of their flight time, which determines whether a person is infected by the Covid-19 virus or not, travellers are buying fake test results a few hours prior to their departure, exposing fellow passengers to the danger of contracting the virus.

Health officials in France said on Friday that seven people had been arrested for selling fake certificates showing negative Covid-19 results for travellers at Paris’s largest airport, Charles de Gaulle.

The six men and a woman, between 29 and 52 years of age, were charged with forgery and complicity in fraud.

The fake certificates were being sold to passengers for $180 to $360.

The investigation started with the discovery of a passenger, who checked in for a flight in September to Addis Ababa, with a phoney document that confirmed negative test results.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported how some passengers are using fake certificates to board flights to Pakistan.

The report revealed that people could print out such fake results in the name of a doctor and show them to check-in staff at the UK airports.