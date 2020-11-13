The US is set to launch a crackdown on human rights groups and charities over their criticism of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Despite the Trump administration’s loss in the November 3rd presidential election, it is nevertheless proceeding with the controversial measure that critics say amounts to suppression of free speech.

While no organisations have been named, when reports first emerged of the plans in October they centred around Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Human Rights Watch (HRW), the last of which was co-founded by Aryeh Neier, a German Jew who fled Nazi Germany.

All three organisations reject accusations of anti-Semitism and responding to the initial reports in October, Amnesty said: “The administration is spreading misinformation and working to undermine those who are working to protect human rights.”

While details about how the process would work are scant, according to Politico, which broke the story, a number of officials within the US State Department are opposed to the move and fear the move could open the US government up to legal challenges.

The Politico story is based on interviews with human rights activists familiar with the issue and a former State Department official who is in contact with officials who continue to serve under the Trump administration.

HRW and other human rights organisations have been frequent critics of Israel over its abuses of the Palestinian people. Criticism centres on Israel’s use of arbitrary arrests and indefinite attention, its 12-year-long siege of Gaza, and regular killing of civilians, among a litany of other accusations.

Writing for the American Prospect, Lara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, said that US officials were ‘weaponising’ anti-Semitism in a bid to repress human rights organisations critical of Israel.

Friedman’s criticism focuses on the prevailing understanding of anti-Semitism adopted by both parties in the US, which was first defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

The ‘working definition’, which Friedman says is politicised, states not only that anti-Semitism includes hostility towards Jews, but also “applying double standards” to Israel or requiring of Israel “behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

She writes: “According to this logic, it is anti-Semitic to challenge Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands—unless one is equally challenging occupation anywhere. Likewise, boycotting or calling to boycott Israel or settlements to protest violations of Palestinian rights is considered anti-Semitic—unless one is similarly boycotting every country guilty of violating the rights of any people, anywhere.”

Friedman further warns that it will be a “short leap” from labeling groups like Amnesty ‘anti-Semitic’ to labeling other groups working on the Israel-Palestine issue in the same way.