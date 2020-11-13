Organised crime and terrorism in the European Union(EU) member states have been increasing under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Europol, the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

On Thursday, Europol released a report on the impact Covid 19 has had on crime. It shows an increasing crime rate, particularly in the areas of cybercrime, counterfeit goods, fraud and property crime since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Looking back at the last eight months, we can trace how criminals have used uncertainty and change to identify and exploit opportunities targeting individual citizens, businesses and the public sector,” executive director, Europol Catherine De Bolle said.

Some types of crimes, online and offline distribution of counterfeit and substandard personal protective equipment, pharmaceutical and sanitary products - including fake ‘corona home test kits’ and alleged vaccine preventing Covid-19 infection - have soared due to the pandemic and its restrictive measures.

The prevalence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has remained a grave danger at this period because children spend more time online.

Demand for CSAM and possible attempts of child sexual exploitation, have become a considerable threat, according to Europol.

Criminals, who are linked to organised property crime, use the well-known “grandchild” or “nephew trick” to defraud elderly victims. Generally, the most vulnerable targets are pre-selected and contacted by phone.