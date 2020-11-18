Bitcoin broke through $18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally, driven by demand for its perceived quality as an inflation hedge and expectations of mainstream acceptance, powered on.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent at $18,175, its highest since December 2017.

It has gained over 160 percent this year, and has jumped 17 percent in the last three days alone.

