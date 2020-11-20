TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy
"We are working on both strengthening our economic policies and raising the bar of democracy and freedoms while easing daily life for our citizens," the Turkish president says.
Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by AK Party's Izmir deputy, Binali Yildirim, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, attends the 18th MUSIAD EXPO fair, Istanbul, Turkey on November 20, 2020. / AA
November 20, 2020

Turkey's new treasury and finance minister has pledged to increase the “operational competencies” of all financial and relevant institutions.

Following a decision by the country's Central Bank to hike interest rates on Thursday, Lutfi Elvan said the healthy functioning of the bank’s monetary transmission mechanism would be critical for price stability.

“The bank is responsible for determining and implementing policies and tools that will ensure price stability,” he said on Friday, adding that it would adopt a simple monetary policy framework in the coming period.

It is important that both credit and deposit markets operate in a competitive structure, the minister said.

“In this context, reducing intermediation costs and establishing pricing in credit and deposit markets within the free market mechanism is vital,” he said.

Achieving macroeconomic stability, including price stability, will be an important requirement for sustainable growth and increasing social welfare, he underlined.

“In this context, we’ll formulate our fiscal policies, financial sector policies, and public finance policies in a way that will continuously support macroeconomic stability, complementing the monetary policy steps that are being taken.”

‘Price stability to spur sustainable growth’

Supporting a monetary policy focused on price stability with public fiscal discipline, and determining public wages and pricing in line with inflation targets, will be critical for the rapid convergence of inflation expectations and targets, Elvan stressed.

“The main purpose of economic policies is to increase social welfare, which includes employment growth, fair income distribution, and sustainable growth,” the minister said.

“The precondition for these is macroeconomic stability.”

Recommended

Undoubtedly, he added, price stability contributes to sustainable growth and social welfare by increasing predictability in the economy.

“This is a generally accepted situation, as demonstrated by the experiences of Turkey and other countries,” he said.

The Turkish Central Bank increased its one-week repo rate – also known as the bank’s policy rate – from 10.25 percent to 15 percent on Thursday, tightening its monetary policy to ensure price stability.

A new era for economy, democracy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the Turkish government is also determined to bring a new boom era for democracy.

"We are working on both strengthening our economic policies and raising the bar of democracy and freedoms while easing daily life for our citizens," Erdogan said in his speech at a trade fair in Istanbul.

Noting that the support of the business circle and citizens is crucial to achieve the economic goals, Erdogan said, "First of all, we must bring overseas savings to our country."

He urged the business circle to put money in investment, employment, production and exports.

Investments that spur production and employment will be accelerated by mobilising domestic and international entrepreneurs, Erdogan added.

"We should enhance the trust of our nation and investors in our national currency, Turkish liras,  and thus reduce the weight of foreign exchange currency in deposits," he noted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive