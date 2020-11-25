There are hopes that a raft of new Covid-19 vaccines could mean life may soon return to normal - if there is a normal left to go back to.

Several are in the pipeline, some are being deployed and recently, two particular frontrunners have grabbed global headlines.

But despite all the news reports, there is still a long way to go before the vaccines can become viable.

Researchers have been working flat out conducting research and trial tests - these would normally take a decade to complete - in a desperate bid to end the deadly global pandemic that has so far claimed almost 1.5 million lives and infected approximately 60 million people.

So what are the vaccines that are likely to hit the market soon

Oxford University-AstraZeneca

The latest announcement was made by the University of Oxford. Interim data suggest that it offers a 70 percent protection rate, however, the researchers found that if the dose was tweaked a bit, that number could rise to 90 percent.

Preliminary tests showed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca formula works equally well across all age groups - including the elderly.

While the protection rate is somewhat lower than some other varieties, it comes with the advantage of being cheaper and easier to store. The Oxford vaccine costs an estimated $4 compared to $25 for Pfizer's and $33 for Moderna's.

The Oxford vaccine can also be stored at a regular fridge temperature whereas Pfizer's and Moderna's need to be stored at -20 and -70 celsius respectively.

This is paramount when it comes to its distribution among countries that lack the storage capacity or financial power to purchase some of the more expensive alternatives.

The results from Oxford University come on the back of other good news.

Pfizer/BioNTech

Earlier in the month, pharmaceutical behemoths, Pfizer and BioNTech, announced that they had developed a vaccine that showed 95 percent protection against the coronavirus.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires temperatures of -20 celsius to be effective and it can only be stored for up to 6 months. This means that doctors will be in a race against time to use it, or lose it. More importantly, this vaccine could run into problems in parts of the world that might not have the necessary refrigeration capacity.

It was the first major announcement of a vaccine reaching phase three, widely considered as the most important testing stage, where large-scale vaccination is carried out on volunteers.

What is special about the Pfizer/BioNTech announcement is that in addition to being the first to present a workable vaccine, they have depended on a technology that has never been used before and could revolutionise the way we think about vaccines in the future.

The technology is called RNA: it works by introducing an mRNA sequence (the molecule which tells cells what to build) which goes on to alert the body’s cells what they need to do when a specific disease enters the body.

This experimental new way of manufacturing drugs is also a turning point in the field - many had assumed that the technology was decades away from being realised, but according to some scientists, the field has moved at least one decade in the last few months alone.

Moderna