Many pollsters predicted a landslide victory for Democratic candidate and President-elect Joe Biden in November. But much to everyone's surprise, the election turned out to be a close fight, and President Donald Trump has challenged the results.

Trump’s allegations of voter fraud and his refusal to concede have made many pundits and politicians across the political spectrum nervous, triggering an uncomfortable debate in power circles that after nearly two and a half centuries, the people's mandate, which is the bedrock of American democracy, might be in danger.

Unlike any other contenders, through his furious tweets, which have been followed by more than 88 million people, Trump has continued to question the integrity of the elections, making 73 million Americans who voted for him suspicious of the results. Except for Biden, no other presidential candidate has received as many votes in the history of American elections.

A recent Politico poll has clearly shown that pattern. According to the group’s 2020 Voter Priorities Survey, nearly 80 percent of Trump voters think that the presidential election was stolen by anti-Trump forces.

In a country where voting is almost considered to be “a sacred obligation”, ensuring the integrity of the American political system and its peaceful transfer of power, the poll results appear to be a shocking reality to face.

Happy with the poll results, Trump praised them in one of his latest tweets: “They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled.”

“RIGGED ELECTION!” he added, in his characteristic capital letters, indicating something seismic had happened before, during and after the historic election.

Some Americans have a tendency to tie the country’s superpower position to its democratic political nature, having a continuity from its founding to the present. For them, the Trump episode appears to be an unexpected disruption, making the American dream sound more like an American nightmare.

Biden, who has also received a record number of votes, amounting to more than 80 million, tried to assure the election-nervous nation over the fragility of democracy three days after the polls, as the blame game in Washington was in full swing.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience,” said 78-year-old Biden, who had lost two previous presidential nominations.

“But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world,” he assured.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand," the president-elect added.

Crisis of democracy

But not everybody is so sure about that. The world’s leading democracies like Britain, France and Germany face increasing challenges ranging from the rise of far-right movements to Islamophobia and widespread financial difficulties.

“These crises of democracy did not occur randomly. Rather, they developed in the presence of one or more of four specific threats: political polarisation, conflict over who belongs in the political community, high and growing economic inequality, and excessive executive power,” wrote Suzanne Mettler and Robert C. Lieberman, two leading American political scientists in their book, Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy.

“When those conditions are absent, democracy tends to flourish. When one or more of them are present, democracy is prone to decay,” penned Mettler, a senior professor of American institutions in the government department at Cornell University, and Lieberman, a professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University.

In a recent article, which was adapted from their book, the professors expressed serious concern that the health of the US democracy might be paralysed by the presence of these four factors.

“Today, for the first time in its history, the United States faces all four threats at the same time. It is this unprecedented confluence—more than the rise to power of any particular leader—that lies behind the contemporary crisis of American democracy,” the professors viewed.