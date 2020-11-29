Montenegro has declared Serbia’s ambassador persona non grata for interfering with the country’s internal affairs, the ministry of interior said in a statement.

Following the announcement on Saturday, Serbia declared persona non grata the Montenegrin ambassador to Serbia and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.

In the statement, Montenegro’s ministry said that despite written and verbal warning not to interfere into internal affairs, the Serbian ambassador said that the 1918 session of the parliament in which Montenegro’s sovereignty was abolished was “liberating.”

