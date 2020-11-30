The mayor of the largest city in the Americas has easily fended off a reelection challenge from the socialist leader of a squatters movement as 57 Brazilian cities held runoff elections.

Mayor Bruno Covas had just under 60 percent of the votes to 40 percent for Guilherme Boulos, who had been backed by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Covas, the grandson of a former state governor and presidential candidate, is a close ally of current Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria, his predecessor as mayor, and the strong showing boosts Doria's presidential aspirations for the centre-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party.

Covas, 40, celebrated his victory at his party's headquarters hand in hand with Doria.

'Common sense'

“Sao Paulo said yes to moderation, to balance,” the mayor said. Covas added that “there are a few days left for denialists,” a message his allies interpreted as a swipe at President Jair Bolsonaro, who downplays the risks of the coronavirus and challenges health protocols aimed at limiting the impact of the pandemic.

Doria, who Bolsonaro considers one of his biggest adversaries, said Covas' victory came from “moderation, common sense and management skills.”

Covas, who inherited the job two years ago after Doria resigned to run for governor, campaigned on his performance leading the city of 12 million people through the coronavirus crisis, helping set up field hospitals and pushing for restrictions on activity while challenging Bolsonaro's dismissal of the pandemic's seriousness. A cancer survivor, Covas also recovered from a bout with the virus in June.

Boulos, the 38-year-old son of university professors, decided at age 16 to become a community organiser in poor areas of the city and hasn't left since, still living in a poor neighbourhood with his wife and two daughters. Even with a defeat, he is expected to become one of the most important leftist leaders in Brazil after propelling himself into the mayoral runoff.

Boulos conceded from the balcony of his house, where he is isolating due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

“We will win. It wasn't in this election, but we will win,” he told a small crowd in front of his house. “A lot of people have hope again. That was the biggest victory of our campaign. Today was not the end of a campaign. It was the beginning.”

Hopes for Brazil’s battered left

One of the leaders of the Homeless Workers Movement, Boulos became known for organising invasions of empty buildings in downtown Sao Paulo, arguing they should be shared by homeless families.

The emergence of Boulos, of the Socialism and Liberty Party, has raised hopes in Brazil’s battered left, long led by da Silva, with his success in drawing crowds to his campaign rallies.