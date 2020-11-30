Tensions are once again ratcheting up in the Gulf as reports suggest US President Donald Trump is looking for ways to heat up its cold war with Iran before President-elect Joe Biden takes power in January.

The first blow in this strategy could have been the targeted murder of chief Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on Friday.

While Israel and the Trump administration are prime suspects, there is speculation as to the role the Saudis may have played.

The killing follows a secret meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week in the northwestern development project, known as NEOM.

While the specifics of what was discussed are under lock and key, it is hard to imagine there was no mention of the planned killing of Fakhrizadeh, whose death risks region wide conflagration, as Iran resists calls by its hardliners to retaliate in kind.

Any hot conflict between Iran and Israel or the US (under the Trump administration), is also likely to put the Saudis in Tehran’s crosshairs and for the time being at least, it’s a situation Riyadh wants to avoid.

According to an unconfirmed report by the London-based outlet, Middle East Eye, the prospect of war with Iran was on the agenda at the meeting between MBS and Netanyahu with the Saudi prince voicing reluctance to involve his country in the conflict.

According to the outlet, which cited unnamed Saudi sources, the prince’s objections reportedly centre around two beliefs. The first is the understanding that such a conflict is not likely to draw the support of the Biden administration and the second is that the Saudis are aware of the damage the Iranians can do.

While the report is unconfirmed, it is consistent with past Saudi statements that it is not seeking war with Iran.

Iranian capability