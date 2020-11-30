WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Iraq's Nasiriyah as death toll from clashes rises
Demonstrators take to streets of southern hotspot of Nasiriyah as another protester dies from wounds sustained in clashes last week.
Thousands protest in Iraq's Nasiriyah as death toll from clashes rises
Protesters hold pictures of people who have been killed in anti-government protests during a demonstration calling for the government to resign, in Baghdad, Iraq, on November 29, 2020. / AP
November 30, 2020

Thousands of people have flooded Iraq's southern hotspot of Nasiriyah as a resident died from wounds sustained in clashes last week between anti-government protesters and supporters of a controversial cleric.

Ridha al Rikaby was hit in the head by a bullet on Friday when followers of Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr clashed with young demonstrators in Nasiriyah's Habboubi Square, said medics.

He died on Monday, bringing the toll from the day of violence to eight dead and several dozen wounded, and thousands took to the streets in a funeral march, a correspondent said.

Iraqi security forces were deployed on the streets of Nasiriya, following deadly weekend clashes.

READ MORE: Several dead as rival protesters clash in southern Iraq

Lockdown imposed

After last week's clashes, authorities imposed a lockdown to try to stem further rallies in the southern city, sacked the provincial police chief, and launched an investigation into the events.

Recommended

Iraqi premier Mustafa al Kadhemi dispatched National Security Advisor Qasem al Arakji and other senior officials to Nasiriyah on Monday for talks with protesters.

But anger simmered in Nasiriyah.

"Once again, peaceful protesters are dying under the government's nose, and the security forces can't hold the killers accountable," said a demonstrator.

Heavy casualties

Nasiriyah was a major hub for the protest movement that erupted in October 2019 against a government seen by demonstrators as corrupt, inept, and beholden to neighbouring Iran.

Nearly 600 people died across Iraq in protest-related violence during those rallies, including trauma wounds sustained by tear gas canisters, but there has been virtually no accountability for those deaths.

Last week's violence coincided with the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest incidents of the 2019 uprising when more than three dozen people died at Nasiriyah's Zeitun (Olive) Bridge on November 28.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit