Thousands of people have flooded Iraq's southern hotspot of Nasiriyah as a resident died from wounds sustained in clashes last week between anti-government protesters and supporters of a controversial cleric.

Ridha al Rikaby was hit in the head by a bullet on Friday when followers of Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr clashed with young demonstrators in Nasiriyah's Habboubi Square, said medics.

He died on Monday, bringing the toll from the day of violence to eight dead and several dozen wounded, and thousands took to the streets in a funeral march, a correspondent said.

Iraqi security forces were deployed on the streets of Nasiriya, following deadly weekend clashes.

Lockdown imposed

After last week's clashes, authorities imposed a lockdown to try to stem further rallies in the southern city, sacked the provincial police chief, and launched an investigation into the events.