WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most of Moderna’s 125M Covid-19 vaccine doses planned for Q1 for US
US officials have said they plan to distribute around 40 million vaccine doses by the end of 2020, ensuring vaccination of 20 million with two doses each.
Most of Moderna’s 125M Covid-19 vaccine doses planned for Q1 for US
This file photo taken on November 18, 2020, shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo. / AFP
December 4, 2020

Moderna Inc has said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country. For all countries outside the United States, production will take place in Switzerland.

The first-quarter doses are within the 500 million to up to 1 billion doses the company expects to manufacture globally in 2021, Moderna said.

READ MORE: Moderna: Vaccine nearly 95% effective in preventing Covid-19

40 million doses expected in US in 2020

The drugmaker also confirmed that it expects to have 20 million vaccine doses available in the US by the end of 2020.

Recommended

The company has been working on its US supply and production chain for months, in preparation for the vaccine's expected emergency approval by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

US officials have said they plan to distribute 40 million vaccine doses by the end of the year, including those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

That would mean 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2020, with each person requiring two doses.

The Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by an advisory committee of the FDA on December 17, and could be greenlit for emergency approval soon after.

Results from an early-stage trial showed that Moderna's vaccine, mRNA-1273, produced high levels of binding and neutralising antibodies that declined slightly over time, but remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination, the company said.

The drugmaker's shares were down about 2 percent at $154.4 after the bell.

READ MORE: Moderna to charge $25-$37 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit