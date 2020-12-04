In a disturbing new low in the incessant inhumane treatment of refugees by the European Union and its member states, Greek authorities in Samos have arrested a 25-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, Nadir Ayoubi, for the tragic death of his 6-year-old son, Yahya, who died crossing the Aegean, following their departure from the Turkish coast.

Although the Greek Government has admitted it is unclear what happened and how the child died, Ayoubi is being charged with "child endangerment resulting in death". The reality is that for people like Nadir and Yahya, and millions of other refugees, there is no safe passage to Europe and risking their lives on this dangerous journey is their only choice.

The charges are obviously condemnable, but they are also just a small part of the EU’s ongoing “deterrence measures”. However, it is more accurate to call them “torture measures”, which have been normalised through EU refugee policy and linguistic gymnastics.

While Ayoubi awaits trial, it is the EU, its member states and the EU’s border patrol agency FRONTEX who are accused of breaking international law. This past week Frontex was forced to release documents proving the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG) in Greece received orders to push migrants back into Turkish territorial waters in a violation of international law.

In October, Spiegel, Lighthouse reports, Bellingcat, TV Asia, and Report Mainz released that FRONTEX had been close to and most likely complicity in at least six pushbacks committed by the Greek Coast Guard.

Over the past few weeks, major leaks of FRONTEX documents have directly implicated the agency and multiple EU member states in taking part in pushbacks in the Aegean Sea in support with the Greek Coast Guard. These releases are yet just another in a long series of human rights abuses committed against refugees.

On November 18, through a freedom of information request from the EUobserver, it was officially proven through an email chain from FRONTEX how the Greek authorities had directly been ordering pushbacks.

FRONTEX chief Fabrice Leggeri countered this release by saying it was a “misunderstanding”, but less than a week after the EUobserver releases, the ongoing investigations by Spiegel released a minute by minute account of a pushback by Greek Coast Guard recorded by FRONTEX itself.

FRONTEX’s Serious Incident Report Number 11095 accounts how a FRONTEX Reconnaissance plane observed that on April 18-19, the Greek Coast Guard transferred 30 refugees on their boat, then forced them onto a motorless dinghy and dragged them across to Turkish waters. Hence, FRONTEX chief Leggeri was fully aware of this event through his employees reporting the incident, yet still denies any knowledge of illegal pushbacks.

Less than 2 days later, releases by Spiegel prove the complicity of the German federal police officers in at least one push back. In an internal note from FRONTEX Chief Leggeri to the EU Commission it is recorded in detail how on August 10, German police officers stopped a dinghy with 40 people but instead of saving them, waited from the Greek coast guard to arrive who then violently pushed them back into Turkish waters.

The FRONTEX document, which was released after a freedom of information request from EUobserver, contradicts the claims from Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri and Greek authorities but is just yet another in a long series of abuses that refugees, aid workers and Human Rights organizations have condemned repeatedly.

The email, dated March 6 2020, reveals the Danish coast guard refused orders to force migrants and asylum seekers on a small boat near the Greek island coastline back to Turkey.