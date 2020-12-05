FIFA boss Gianni Infantino says the global football body wants to improve the offside rule.

Infantino confirmed on Friday that discussions were currently under on the offside rule, the source of frequent controversy, but experts at the talks are finding it difficult to reach a consensus.

The introduction of VAR technology has allowed officials to identify offsides which would be imperceptible to the naked eye.

But many feel that, although technically correct, marginal offsides are not in the spirit of the game, especially when it takes several minutes to reach a decision.

"The offside rule has evolved over the last 100 years and we are now discussing it again," Infantino told a news conference.

"We are looking to see if we can make the offside rule better, not because of VAR but because we want to foster offensive football.

"So, the question is, should we give more advantage to the attacking player, which is how offside has evolved over the years, and would it help if there were no more marginal offsides," he added. "These are the discussions which are currently taking place."

