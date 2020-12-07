Greenpeace France has said that it has been given documents detailing the security systems of the EPR nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville.

It said on Monday it had been given the documents, without asking for them, from a person who had no professional links with the nuclear industry.

France has raised concerns about the protection of confidential information at nuclear utility EDF (Electricite de France) and its subcontractors.

Greenpeace said in a statement it had access to several thousand pages of detailed plans of the Flamanville site, the location of security cameras and descriptions of electronic surveillance systems.

READ MORE:France begins shutting down oldest nuclear plant

'Possibility of intrusion, sabotage or theft'

"The way we have received these documents proves that detailed information about a nuclear site circulates among the public," Greenpeace chief Jean-Francois Julliard said.

"In different circumstances, they could have been sold or given to a violent group ... which raises the possibility of intrusion, sabotage or theft of radioactive materials."