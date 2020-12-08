New Zealand security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the so-called threat from Islam before a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry also criticised police for failing to enforce proper checks when granting a firearms license to Australian attacker Brenton Tarrant, who released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook.

The nearly 800-page Royal Commission of Inquiry report on Tuesday shows Tarrant kept a low profile and told nobody of his plans.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern apologised for the country's security agencies disproportionate focus on the Muslim community prior to the attack on two mosques in Christchurch last year.

The report concludes that despite the shortcomings of various agencies, there were no clear signs the attack was imminent – aside from the manifesto Tarrant sent out just eight minutes before he began shooting, which came too late for agencies to respond.

It detail failings in the police system for vetting gun licences and says that New Zealand's intelligence agencies were too focused on the threat posed by extremism at the expense of other threats including white supremacism.

New national intelligence agency recommended

Among 44 recommendations, the report says the government should establish a new national intelligence agency.

New Zealand currently has one intelligence agency that focuses on domestic threats and one that focuses on international threats.

Often those agencies are focused on immediate events like keeping visiting dignitaries safe.

The report recommends establishing a new, well-financed agency that’s more strategic in nature and can focus on developing a counter-terrorism strategy.

Ardern said the government has agreed to implement all of the recommendations and apologised for agency shortcomings.

Immediately after the attacks, Ardern helped push through new laws banning the deadliest types of semiautomatic weapons.

But conservative opposition leader Judith Collins said the report's recommendations need to be scrutinised and the nation must tread carefully to safeguard rights and liberties.

Abdigani Ali, a spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Canterbury, told reporters in Christchurch that his community should have been kept safe.

“The report shows that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in the government agencies and needs to change,” he said.

The 30-year-old Tarrant was sentenced in August to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 92 counts of terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The report details his extensive world travels but also shows he had almost no meaningful interactions with people in New Zealand because he was introverted and didn't work.

