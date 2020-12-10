Flames have ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19.

The fire, which sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air overnight, was under control by Thursday morning, but authorities said parts of the building had collapsed and there was a risk the whole structure could fall, complicating rescue efforts.

Undocumented immigrants often slept in the warehouse in the large industrial suburb of Badalona, Catalonia region's acting president Pere Aragones and other officials said.

"It was a squat which we had for years known could end in tragedy," Badalona mayor Xavier Garcia Albiol told journalists at the site.

Reason unknown

Many people who were sleeping inside when the fire broke out late on Wednesday managed to escape, Aragones told broadcaster TVE.