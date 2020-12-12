The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said that it will monitor the compositions of various Covid-19 vaccines and alert anti-doping authorities if an ingredient is found to be on the list of prohibited substances.

The anti-doping body said that making definitive statements concerning the composition of vaccines was premature but added there was no reason to believe that they would contravene anti-doping rules.

"... Athletes can be confident WADA will continue to monitor all available information and advise them and other members of the anti-doping community in the event an ingredient of a vaccine might be problematic," WADA said in a statement.