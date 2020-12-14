Turkish security forces have detained 11 members of an Iranian drug ring that was responsible for kidnapping Iranian dissident Habib Chaab and smuggling him into Iran, security sources have said.

MIT, Turkey’s intelligence service, has deepened the investigation and found that the drug lord Naji Sharifi Zindasti’s ring handed over Chaab to Iranian security last month.

Iranian local media reported his "arrest" but gave no details about where or how he was arrested, blaming him for being the leader of a terrorist organisation.

Chaab, who came to Istanbul to meet his ex-wife on October 9, had been living in exile in Sweden for the past 14 years.

Security sources said that he met his ex-wife in a van at a petrol station where kidnappers drugged him and drove him to border city Van to be smuggled into Iran.

Iranian intelligence and drug ring cooperation