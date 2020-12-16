French attempts to hold sway in its former colony, the Central African Republic (CAR), has resulted in the social media giant Facebook accusing Paris of a disinformation campaign through the use of fake troll accounts.

Facebook removed accounts that it said had “links to individuals associated with [the] French military.”

Paris, however, was far from alone in the dissemination of disinformation to influence voters in CAR before the December 27 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Russia was also accused by Facebook of running a disinformation campaign which “focused primarily on the Central African Republic.”

The report went on to add that the activity of the Russian driven accounts mainly focused on news around Russia’s response to Covid-19 “the upcoming election in CAR, terrorism, Russia’s presence in Sub-Saharan Africa [and] supportive commentary about the CAR government.”

France, on the other hand, was engaged in a campaign highlighting “potential Russian interference” in the upcoming elections in CAR, and pushing “supportive commentary about [the] French military, and criticism of Russia’s involvement in CAR.”

Even though Facebook is no stranger to disinformation campaigns, the organisation said this was the “first time” that two-state actors were actively engaging one another by using similar methods.

More worryingly, this episode threatens to sap faith in the CAR’s fragile democracy.

So why is there a contest between France and Russia in CAR?

Despite CAR’s abundance of natural resources like diamonds and large deposits of uranium, it remains one of the poorest countries in Africa.

In recent years, French influence in CAR has waned, with Russia backing Faustin-Archange Touadera, the current president of the country who is seen as sympathetic to Moscow.

A French colony up until 1960, in recent years Russia has spotted an opportunity to loosen Paris’ weakened grip on the country.

CAR’s second president, Jean-Bedel Bokassa, had accused Paris of ensuring that the country was a resource provider for France in a bid to prevent it from becoming militarily and economically independent.