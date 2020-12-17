A 65-year-old Sikh priest, Sant Baba Ram Singh, has committed suicide at one of the farmers protest sites in Indian capital New Delhi.

In his suicide note doing rounds on social media, Singh said he was "hurt to see the condition" of the protesting farmers.

His postmortem was done at a government hospital in Karnal district of his home state of Haryana.

Farmers have been protesting for nearly a month over the reforms, enacted in September, to deregulate the agriculture sector, allowing farmers to sell to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets.

Blaming government apathy for Singh's suicide, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration should immediately repeal the laws.

The reforms, contained in three laws, loosen rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, while farmers say that new rules threaten their livelihood.

Modi has tried to assure farmers the changes will bring them new opportunities but few have been convinced. Several rounds of talks between farm union leaders and the government have failed.

Top court's offer to mediate

India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday offered to set up a mediation panel to end the three-week protest.

The court sent notices to the government and the farmers’ representatives across the country seeking their views on the proposal and set on Thursday as the date for a possible decision.

Earlier, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian made the offer to set up the panel after five rounds of talks failed to end the impasse between the government and farmers.

“Your negotiations with protesting farmers have not worked apparently until now,” the Press Trust of India news agency cited the judges as telling government Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta.

India's 'invincible' women join protests

Legions of women have trekked to India's capital to join the farmer's protests, hoping not only to protect their livelihoods but also win visibility as farmers.

About 75 percent of rural women in India who work full-time are farmers, Oxfam says, with numbers rising as men migrate to work in factories and construction sites. Yet farming is still widely seen as men's work and only 13 percent of women own the land they till.