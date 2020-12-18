Sony has said it was pulling the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction," after complaints of bugs, compatibility issues and even health risks.

"SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the firm said in a statement on Friday.

It was posted on international PlayStation sites in the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

"SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

READ MORE:Sony plans to launch PS5 on time

The dystopian-themed title is reportedly one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its release was hotly anticipated.

But the rollout has been far from smooth, with the game's Warsaw-based maker CD Projekt RED on Monday issuing an apology and vowing to "fix bugs and crashes" with patches in January and February, while also offering refunds to gamers not willing to wait.

The game's release had been delayed twice this year and CD Projekt RED was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained it had caused an epileptic seizure.