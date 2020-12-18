Pregnant women with Covid-19 do not get sicker than the wider population and babies born to infected mothers have antibodies against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found.

The small Singapore study of 16 women found no evidence of virus transmission between mother and baby, offering insights into an area of Covid-19 infection still not well understood globally.

The World Health Organization says pregnant women can be badly affected by some respiratory infections, and that it is not known whether mothers with Covid-19 can pass the virus to their babies during pregnancy or delivery.

"The study results were reassuring," the Singapore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research Network said in a statement.

"This demonstrates that the incidence and severity of Covid-19 among pregnant women parallels general population trends."

The study said most participants were mildly infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older, overweight women.

