When April Benayoum, 21, thought of running for Miss France 2021, she would not have thought about contending against virulent antisemitism.

Yet Benayoum, the runner-up to Miss France 2021 has had to deal with a deluge of anti-semitic abuse on social media after divulging that her father was Israeli.

France's hardline Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned the attacks claiming to be “deeply shocked” at the incident. Darmanin went on to warn that the police have been mobilised against the perpetrators.

Some of the abuse warned viewers against voting “for a Jew” while other anti-Semitic slurs suggested that “Hitler forgot this one.”

The tweets were widely condemned by Jewish groups with one calling the torrent of abuse “horrific.”

In an interview following the abuse that overshadowed the competition, Benayoum said she only became aware of the abuse after being told by relatives.

“It is sad to witness such behaviour in 2020,” she said, adding that “I obviously condemn these comments, but it does not affect me at all.”

The French-based organisation, the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism, said that the online comments following the Miss France competition had "turned Twitter into an anti-Semitic cesspool.”

The online campaign of abuse directed at Benayoum was not the first time that a woman appearing on French TV has seen abuse and racism hurled at them because of their background.

When French-Muslim Mennel Ibtissem in 2018 captivated audiences in the reality TV show, The Voice, her hijab became an immediate focus for abuse.

A campaign to get the 22-year-old singer kicked off the show saw hundreds of people call the show asking for her to be removed.