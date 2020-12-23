POLITICS
Maradona's autopsy results show no alcohol or drugs in his system
The autopsy, which was based on blood and urine samples and released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs.
File Photo: Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona smiles during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland November 19, 2008. / Reuters
December 23, 2020

Argentine football star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death.

An autopsy released on Wednesday said Maradona, who died in November aged 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments, but "there was no presence of (illegal) drugs.

The autopsy, which was based on blood and urine samples and released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs.

Investigators are looking into various facets of his death that rocked Argentina and the wider footballing world and have not ruled out wrongful death.

The more detailed autopsy confirmed the results of one carried out immediately after his death that said the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player died from "acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy."

In an angry broadside at her father's critics, Maradona's daughter Gianinna said the autopsy showed "a result compatible with cirrhosis of the liver."

The charismatic 1986 World Cup winner, who was regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, had battled alcohol and drug addiction for much of his life.

A judge last week ruled that Maradona's body cannot be exhumed or cremated in case DNA is needed at a later date for use in paternity or other cases.

Maradona has five recognised children and six with filiation requests. They are part of a complex inheritance process under way in Argentina.

