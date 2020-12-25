After 44 days of tough and bloody fighting, Azerbaijan was able to undo almost 30 years of Armenian occupation and liberated much of its internationally recognised territory. Azerbaijan was the clear winner of the second Karabakh War.

Turkey was also a winner in the war because the balance of power in the South Caucasus has shifted away from Moscow and slightly closer to Ankara. For years, many commentators have been suggesting that there is a special rapprochement occurring between Ankara and Moscow.

Conversely, those who are following the situation more closely, and have a better understanding of history, know that Turkey and Russia’s natural state of affairs is often one of competition and conflict. This is playing out in places such as Syria, Libya and even Ukraine. Azerbaijan’s recent success on the battlefield, and Ankara’s support for Baku, is the latest reminder of this.

However, Azerbaijan and Turkey are not the only winners. Russia was a big winner too.

As part of the November 10 peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia brokered by the Kremlin, Russia has deployed a peacekeeping force to parts of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mandate is for an initial five years and can be renewed for another five years. While this force will be relatively small (around 2,000 troops), a military presence in Karabakh is something the Kremlin has wanted since the early 1990s.

Russia considers the South Caucasus to be within its natural sphere of influence. The way Moscow views the situation in the region is that every soldier with boots on the ground enhances the Russian influence there. With Russia’s presence in Nagorno-Karabakh, Moscow now has troops, either by invitation or by occupation, in all three countries of the South Caucasus.

Baku had little choice but to accept the Russian presence if it wanted to end the fighting and restore its international borders — but make no mistake, it only increased Moscow’s influence in the region. This is why Azerbaijan needs to do everything it can now to ensure that once the first five-year mandate expires in 2025, Russian troops are replaced with an unarmed civilian monitoring mission.

This will not be easy, and perhaps it could prove to be impossible, but Azerbaijan must try.

Such a monitoring missioncould be based off the existing European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, but the mission itself does not need to come from the EU. The EUMM was established soon after the 2008 Russo-Georgian war to monitor the cease-fire agreement. It is a one-sided affair.

Russia does not allow EUMM monitors into the occupied regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Even so, the Georgians are happy to host the EUMM on the territory it controls to prove to the world that it is not the aggressor.

The exact details of such a hypothetical monitoring mission that could someday replace the peacekeeping force is best reserved for future discussions. However, some general proposals and ideas can be considered now to spark a debate.