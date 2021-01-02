French champions Paris Saint-Germain have announced the hiring of coach Mauricio Pochettino to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel.

The replacement was announced on Saturday and shared on the team's official Twitter.

The 48-year-old Pochettino was manager of Tottenham in the Premier League for five years and led the Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino inherits a squad that is talented but underperforming (by PSG standards).

It starts the new year in third place behind Lyon and Lille.

His first game in charge will be Wednesday at Saint-Etienne.

READ MORE: Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach Thomas Tuchel

Fired and rehired

Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans.

Tottenham fired Pochettino in November last year, only months after the Champions League final appearance, where Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool.