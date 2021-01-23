Saturday, January 23, 2021:

UK's total deaths from virus at 97,329

Britain has vaccinated 478,248 people in the 24 hours with a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a daily record according to government figures, as the total death toll from the virus nears the 100,000 mark, standing at 97,329.

Government data showed that the total number of people who have had a first dose of the vaccine now stands at 5.86 million.

The country also reported 1,348 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a slight fall from the previous day when there were 1,401 fatalities.

There were 33,552 new cases of the virus recorded, a drop from the 40,261 reported on Friday.

Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths and 13,331 new cases

Italy has reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 472 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.

Some 286,331 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 264,728, the Health Ministry said.

Italy has now registered 85,162 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.46 million cases.

Patients in the hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,403 on Saturday, compared with 21,691 a day earlier.

Turkey reports over 5,800 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has reported 5,856 new coronavirus infections, including 723 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey's current case tally passed 2.42 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 24,933, with 144 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 5,811 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.3 million.

More than 28.34 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 152,758 done since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,962.

Israel expands vaccination campaign to teens

Israel has begun administering Covid-19 vaccines to teenagers as it pushed ahead with its inoculation drive, with a quarter of the population now vaccinated, health officials said.

Since the rollout of vaccinations one month ago, more than 2.5 million of Israel's nine-million-strong population have been vaccinated already, the health ministry said.

Expanding the campaign to include teens came days after Israel extended on Tuesday till the end of the month its third national coronavirus lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

The health ministry had on Thursday announced it was allowing the inoculation of high school students aged 16-18, subject to parental approval.

The country's largest health fund, Clalit, was already giving teens shots as of Saturday morning, its website said, while the three smaller funds were due to kick off their campaign later.

Russia signs deal with Turkey on vaccine production

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has signed an agreement with Turkey on the production of its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported.

RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production technology to Turkey.

RDIF has also signed deals to produce Sputnik V with manufacturers in South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Portugal breaks its daily record for cases and deaths

Portugal has reported 15,333 coronavirus cases and 274 deaths, breaking records on both fronts as it struggles to bring a post-Christmas surge in the pandemic under control.

The country of 10 million people, which fared better than many others in the first wave of the pandemic, now has the world's highest seven-day rolling average of new cases and deaths per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org.

Malaysia reports 4,275 new cases, highest daily infections

Malaysia health authorities have reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily infections so far, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.

The Southeast Asian country also reported seven new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 667.

Iran to begin Covid-19 vaccinations in coming weeks

President Hassan Rouhani has said that Covid-19 vaccinations will begin in the coming weeks in Iran, the Middle East's worst hit country.

"Foreign vaccines are a necessity until local vaccines are available," Rouhani said in televised remarks, without giving details of what foreign vaccines would be used.

Earlier this month Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, banned the government from importing vaccines from the United States and Britain, which he said were possibly seeking to spread the infection to other countries.

Rouhani himself, in compliance with Khamenei's ban, said at the time that his government would purchase "safe foreign vaccines."

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat virus variant

Norway's capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said.

Shopping centres and other non-essential stores will be closed from noon local time, organised sports activities will be halted and schools must rely more on remote learning, the health ministry said in a statement.

Strict virus measures for Club World Cup in Qatar

The Club World Cup will be staged with strict measures to combat the spread of the virus, the Qatari organisers said less than two weeks before the tournament which will be closed to overseas fans.

It is due to get underway on February 4 with spectator numbers capped at 30 percent of capacity at each of the two 40,000-seat grounds which will host games.

UAE seeks to allay Danish concerns over pre-flight virus tests

The United Arab Emirates said it was in contact with Danish authorities to "clarify the details" of the concerns over virus testing that prompted them to suspend flights.

Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht announced earlier on Friday that all commercial air traffic from the UAE would be suspended for five days over concerns that its pre-flight virus tests were not rigorous enough.

All air passengers arriving in Denmark need to show a negative virus test from the previous 24 hours, but Engelbrecht said Danish authorities want to be sure there were no botched screenings or tests that had been bought in Dubai – one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE.

Sri Lankan health minister tests positive for Covid-19 after endorsing sorcery

Sri Lanka's health minister, who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to stop surging coronavirus infections in the island, has tested positive and will self-isolate, officials said.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi had publicly consumed and endorsed a magic potion, later revealed to contain honey and nutmeg, manufactured by a sorcerer who claimed it worked as a life-long inoculation against the virus.

She also poured a pot of "blessed" water into a river in November after a self-styled god-man told her that it would end the pandemic.

Theatre, cinema, concerts thrive in Madrid despite virus

With entertainment venues shuttered across much of Europe, Spain stands out as a cultural oasis where people still go to the theatre and cinema or watch concerts despite soaring infection rates.

"Having the chance to be here with you is a huge blessing and with all my heart I applaud the great efforts being made in this country to defend culture," Mexican tenor Javier Camarena told Madrid's Theatre Royal last week after going months without performing on stage.

In the audience were 1,200 people in suits, fur coats and masks, often the FFP2 type, after having their temperature taken as part of a meticulous safety protocol.

Wuhan marks a year since lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan marked one year since the start of its traumatic 76-day coronavirus lockdown.

Traffic hummed, sidewalks bustled, and citizens packed parks and public transport in Wuhan, underscoring the scale of the recovery in the metropolis of 11 million where the pathogen first emerged before going global.

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Thailand reported 198 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of infections to 13,302 since the outbreak began last year.

The new cases included 18 imported cases and one additional death, taking the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 72, a Covid-19 taskforce said.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 16,417 - RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 16,417 to 2,122,679, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 879 to 51,521, the tally showed.

Australia's Victoria logs 17 days with no community cases

Australia's Victoria state recorded its 17th straight day without any new local virus cases as officials focus on keeping the community separated from staff and players here for next month's Australia Open.

As many as 72 players have been confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks upon arrival and unable to train for the February 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights tested positive.