The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it expects Turkey's economy to expand by around six percent in 2021 with the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout and recovery in trading partner growth.

"Inflation is expected to fall modestly by end-2021…and the current account deficit is expected to fall to 3.5 percent of GDP, in large part reflecting lower gold imports and a modest recovery of tourism," it said.

"Employment is expected to continue to recover slowly as the pandemic subsides," the IMF said in its concluding statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission, which marks the end of an official staff visit to the member country.

Although the novel coronavirus caused a decline in economic activity and employment in the second quarter of 2020, the IMF said the initial policy response to the pandemic led to a sharp rebound in gross domestic product (GDP).

