Biden sends B-52 bombers to the Gulf, but where is his Middle East policy?
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Biden sends B-52 bombers to the Gulf, but where is his Middle East policy?Seeking to stay the course until he finds a way forward, Biden’s White House may not have long as Israel seeks to take matters into its own hands.
The B-52 Stratofortress Strategic bomber is a mainstay of the United States Air Force, first seeing action in 1954 and expecting to remain in service well into 2050.
January 28, 2021

For the first time since US President Joe Biden assumed the presidency, US Air Force B-52 bombers have carried out a ‘show of force’ mission over the Arabian Gulf, maintaining the US military’s high level of alert towards Iran. 

The bomber sorties, which took place on January 26, come as Biden’s administration is still trying to figure out how to deal with Iran after months of a tense standoff with the previous Trump administration.

The ‘show of force’ mission continues on the path of similar previous missions aimed at deterring Iran that started in November 2020.

B-52 strategic bombers pack a statement, given their ability to  carry nuclear payload,  fly as high as 15 kilometres or as far as 14,000 kilometres without refueling.

On January 26, two B-52 bombers left an airbase in Louisiana, flying over Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, briefly passing over the Arabian Gulf near Qatar, then returned to the United States in a non-stop flight.

Previously, the Pentagon has stated that these types of missions deter possible Iranian aggression, while making a show of solidarity and support to US allies in the region.

For parts of their lengthy sortie, the B-52’s were escorted by Royal Jordanian and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets, in addition to US fighters from the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Nimitz. 

While this marks the first ‘show of force’ under President Biden’s term, it’s the fourth in two months and the sixth since November 2020.

Fear of revenge

Ties between Iran and the US have been severely strained since Soleimani’s assassination, but already suffered after Trump’s decision in 2018 to walk away from the 2015 ‘JCPOA’ nuclear deal with Iran. Since then, US sanctions on Iran have had a significant impact on the Iranian regime. 

Recommended

Concessions game

As Biden’s administration works on a new approach to Iran, he has hinted that the United States could possibly rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran shows adherence to it. 

Iran, responding, called on Biden “to choose a better path” and return to the 2015 nuclear deal, with a caveat: Iran doesn’t want to fulfil any more concessions demanded of it. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, writing in Foreign Affairs, suggested Biden “can begin by removing all sanctions imposed since Trump assumed office and seek to re-enter and abide by the 2015 nuclear deal without altering its painstakingly negotiated terms.” 

Israel won’t wait

Israel on the other hand, which enjoyed the Trump hardline policy on Iran, has expressed its strong opposition to the US returning to a nuclear deal. 

Willing to take matters into its own hands, Israel’s military chief warned he may carry out strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, subject to the decisions of elected leadership. 

Israel already has an active strike policy against Iranian-linked groups in Syria. In November 2020, Israel assassinated top Iran nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using a remote controlled gun.

Not to be outdone, Israel carried out a show of force against Iran earlier in the week that was criticised for violating international law, with images circulating on social media that show Israeli F-35I stealth fighter jets flying over southern Lebanon and Beirut, nominally considered Hezbollah territory. 

Reports in the Israeli media touted the mission as a deliberate snub to Hezbollah and a reminder to Iran, of Israel’s air superiority.

The continuation of Trump’s B-52 strategic bomber sorties seems to be a sign that for at least the time being, the US remains committed to allowing no room for mistakes with Iran as it develops a sustainable long-term plan and agenda for the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit