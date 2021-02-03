WORLD
3 MIN READ
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons.
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes questions during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. / Reuters
February 3, 2021

The United States has joined Russia in extending the two countries' last remaining treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons, two days before the pact was set to expire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the US would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons. That's after the Trump administration pulled out of two other such deals, as part of a broad withdrawal from international accords.

The countries last week announced plans to extend the agreement, even as the Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, its involvement in a massive hack and other issues.

READ MORE: Putin signs extension of New START arms control treaty

“Especially during times of tension, verifiable limits on Russia’s intercontinental-range nuclear weapons are vitally important. Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, US allies and partners, and the world safer," Blinken said. “An unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all.”

Turkey welcomes extension

A statement by Turkey’s foreign minister welcomed the extension of the New START agreement saying, “it ensures strategic stability between the two countries” and that the pact “will contribute to the strengthening of the arms control regime and fight against global security challenges.”

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits the number of US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons.

Recommended

The outgoing Trump administration made a late bid to extend the treaty, but Russia rejected its conditions.

The treaty was due to expire on Friday. Both houses of the Russian Parliament voted unanimously last month for the extension, and President Vladimir Putin signed the bill.

That was after President Joe Biden and Putin talked and agreed on the extension, part of a quick round of diplomacy by the less than a month-old US administration to keep the treaty going. The extension doesn't require formal congressional approval in the United States.

The Biden administration will also work on control measures for China's smaller but growing arsenal of nuclear warheads, Blinken said.

READ MORE:US offers to extend New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit