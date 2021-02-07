Sunday, February 7, 2021

France reports 19,175 daily infections

France has recorded 19,175 new confirmed Covid-19 infections compared with 20,586 the previous day and marking a fourth daily fall. Over 170 additional deaths were also reported.

However, the number of patients treated in hospital for the disease rose to 27,694 from 27,369 the previous day, breaking a four-day decline, the data showed.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care also rose, to 3,272 from 3,225 the day before.

UK reports 373 deaths and 15,845 new cases

Britain reported a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, figures showed.

A total of 12,014,288 Britons have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday, as the authorities race to roll out the injections.

Turkey reports over 6,600 new infections

Turkey has reported 6,670 additional coronavirus cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.53 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 26,797, with 112 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,201 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.44 million.

More than 30.61 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 129,715 since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,317.

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths

Italy has reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 385 the day before.

The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

AstraZeneca fails against mild and moderate cases of S Africa strain

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine fails to prevent mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus strain, researchers have said.

The University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, which conducted the trial, said in a statement that the vaccine "provides minimal protection against mild-moderate Covid-19 infection" from the variant.

But in a full paper due to be published on Monday, AstraZeneca said that none of the 2,000 participants developed serious symptoms.

That could mean it will still have an effect on severe disease, although there is not yet enough data to make a definitive judgment.

The data, which has not yet undergone peer review, "appear to confirm the theoretical observation that mutations in the virus seen in South Africa will allow ongoing transmission of the virus in vaccinated populations," it said.

Czech minister says pandemic worse than WWII

A Czech minister has said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were worse than those of World War II as she argued in favour of reopening schools.

Schools, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and most shops have been closed on and off since March last year in the country of 10.7 million people.

"Even World War II didn't cause as much trouble as Covid. Children went to school," Labour Minister Jana Malacova said in a TV debate.

The Czech Republic has registered more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases including over 17,000 deaths, and ranks among Europe's worst-hit countries in terms of cases and deaths per capita.

Israel begins exit from third virus lockdown

Israeli barbershops and some other businesses have reopened as the country began easing its third coronavirus lockdown amid an aggressive vaccination campaign.

Early on Friday, the government announced it was lifting some restrictions imposed since December when the country saw a rise in Covid-19 infections.

Jerusalem barber Eli Aroas was among those re-opening on Sunday morning, the start of the working week.

While shops were not formally permitted to open, many small stores were making transactions with clients standing outside.

Bangladesh begins Covid-19 vaccinations

Bangladesh has launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, aiming to inoculate 3.5 million people in the first month.

The South Asian country is seeking to inoculate 80 percent of its population of around 170 million, with each person getting two doses administered four weeks apart.

However, the government has nearly halved its target for the first month from 6 million people as only a little over 328,000 people had registered for the vaccine by Saturday.

Bangladesh has received 5 million of the 30 million doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine it has ordered from the Serum Institute of India, which is the world's biggest vaccine producer and is making the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has also received two million doses of COVISHIELD as a gift from India.

China delivers 600,000 vaccine doses to ally Cambodia

China has delivered 600,000 doses of its Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to ally Cambodia, making the kingdom the latest country to use Chinese jabs despite concerns about their efficacy compared to Western alternatives.

Cambodian leader Hun Sen announced last month that China would donate one million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the kingdom, which will cover 500,000 people because two doses are required.

The strongman premier greeted the arrival of the first batch at Phnom Penh's international airport. It's unclear when the remaining doses are scheduled to touch down.

"The Cambodian government owes gratitude to the Chinese government," Hun Sen said during a handover ceremony at the airport.

Britain won't issue coronavirus vaccine passports

Britain will not introduce and issue Covid-19 vaccine passports, but people will be required to provide official proof from their doctor if they intend to travel to other countries, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

"We are certainly not looking to introduce it as part of the vaccine deployment programme," Zahawi told Sky News.

Russia reports 16,048 new cases, 432 deaths

Russia reported 16,048 new cases across the country, including 2,028 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,967,281 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 432 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 76,661.

Murray questions LTA's protocols after positive test

Former world number one Andy Murray has raised doubts about the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) health protocols at its high-performance training facility after he tested positive and had to miss the Australian Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine" following a positive test on January 14.

"I stuck to all of the protocols. I couldn't pick it up anywhere else because I hadn't left my house or National Tenn is Centre (NTC) for 10 weeks, and then there were some positive cases there," the 33-year-old told British media.

"When we went to the NTC in April, if there were six indoor courts, you could only practise on one, three and five. There wasn't any testing, but the gym was closed and it was restricted access.

"Whereas after Christmas you have an indoor venue where they are using all six courts and tonnes of people in the gym."

The LTA said it had consistently followed government guidance.

Murray said his wife Kim and three children had also tested positive.

First doses of vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from India

Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of AztraZeneca's vaccine from India, the first to arrive in the country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organisation before it can use them.