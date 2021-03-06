WORLD
4 MIN READ
Moving orchestra gives some respite from Covid-19 in Venezuela
"Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can soothe emotions," says Jose Agustin Sanchez, the Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who launched the initiative of a mobile orchestra performance.
Moving orchestra gives some respite from Covid-19 in Venezuela
Musicians join conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, March 4, 2021. / AP
March 6, 2021

Orchestra music has enveloped the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle. 

The live performance is an effort to give people some small respite from the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships.

One hot afternoon this week, the musicians climbed on the truck’s platform, and wearing facemasks, began to play as they traveled around Barquisimeto, a city west of the capital, Caracas. Their instruments included a cello, violins and even a Steinway & Sons grand piano.

“Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can alleviate emotions,” said Jose Agustin Sanchez, a Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who came up with the initiative.

Before the show began, Sanchez reminded the musicians that their upcoming performance was a “musical disinfection” that might provoke in them and their audience a range of emotions. He told them to be ready to get yelled at but also to see someone clap and cry.

READ MORE: Tunisian doctor's violin brings hope to Covid-19 patients

Open air show

The tour began outside a school of medicine next to a hospital.

Sanchez conducted the mobile orchestra from his piano as the musicians sweated under the midday sun. The orchestra performed for hours many of his melodies, which he wrote while serving as resident composer of the Caracas Municipal Symphony Orchestra.

Recommended

Venezuela has seen more than 140,900 confirmed infections and 1,364 deaths from Covid-19. Experts believe the small number of cases compared to other countries in the region, such as Brazil, Colombia and Peru, is largely due to the isolation that Venezuela has been experiencing for years because of a political, economic and social crisis.

“Musical city” by birth

Barquisimeto is also known as the “musical city” of Venezuela for being the hometown of several of the country’s manufacturers of musical instruments, musicians and composers, including Gustavo Dudamel, the music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in the United States and considered one of the great conductors of today.

Sanchez, 31, returned to Venezuela in 2017, after almost 11 years abroad. His travels took him to Tibet and Nepal, where after several months of “exploring peace from sound,” he decided to return to his afflicted country to deliver a message of unity.

He has been touring Venezuela during the pandemic, playing from the back of pickup trucks but also in medical facilities where patients with Covid-19 are being treated. His Instagram account includes videos of Sanchez wearing personal protective equipment from head to toe and playing the piano next to patients and health care workers.

“It’s a worthy show, it’s beautiful,” said Zulay Chirinos Marino, a 60-year-old resident of Barquisimeto. “I have goosebumps.”

READ MORE: Turkey delivers Covid-19 aid to Venezuela amid FM visit to boost ties

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister