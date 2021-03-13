Lebanon’s currency has plummeted to a new record low, continuing its crash amid a worsening economic crisis that has triggered near-daily protests throughout the tiny Mediterranean country.

Among the Saturday afternoon protests was a small one near parliament, where riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of young men throwing stones at security forces. The protesters also tried to break through a metal gate leading to the legislature.

Deepening economic crisis

Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades began in October 2019 and worsened with the spread of coronavirus and a massive explosion in Beirut in August.

The blast of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilisers, killed 211 and wounded more than 6,000.

In addition to Beirut, there were also protests in other cities such as Tripoli, Sidon, and Tyre, as well as road closures in different parts of Lebanon.