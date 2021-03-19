WORLD
4 MIN READ
China calls for end of Cold War mentality in US relations
The comments were made during meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability."
China calls for end of Cold War mentality in US relations
Top US and Chinese diplomats hold talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, US, March 18, 2021. / Reuters
March 19, 2021

The Chinese Communist Party's top diplomat has threatened "firm actions" against "US interference" and called for an end to the "Cold War mentality" stunting the rivals' relationship.

"China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs," Yang Jiechi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office said at the summit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Alaska.

"We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response."

"What we need to do is to abandon the Cold War mentality, and the zero sum game approach" he added.

The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China’s western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan, China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:On China, is Biden really a radical departure from Trump?

US: China's actions 'threaten' global stability 

China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the meeting. 

The US side will "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang," where Washington has accused Beijing of "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, Blinken said.

Recommended

He added that there would be dialogue on "Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies."

President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan added that the United States did not want conflict with China but welcomed tough competition with its strategic rival.

"And we will always stand up for our principles for our people, and for our friends," Sullivan warned.

A senior US official criticised Beijing as having "arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance" at the Alaska summit.

The official said this was made clear by Jiechi "promptly violating protocol" with a long opening statment instead of a previously agreed upon short two-minute speech.

US-China ties have been torn for years, and the Biden administration has yet to signal whether it’s ready or willing to back down on the hard-line stances taken under Donald Trump.

Just a day before the meeting, Blinken had announced new sanctions over Beijing's crackdown on anti-China advocates in Hong Kong. In response, China stepped up its rhetoric opposing US interference in domestic affairs.

Trump had taken pride in forging what he saw as a strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But the relationship disintegrated after the coronavirus pandemic spread from the Wuhan province across the globe and unleashed a public health and economic disaster.

READ MORE:China urges Biden administration to lift trade restrictions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage