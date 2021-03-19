The Chinese Communist Party's top diplomat has threatened "firm actions" against "US interference" and called for an end to the "Cold War mentality" stunting the rivals' relationship.

"China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs," Yang Jiechi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office said at the summit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Alaska.

"We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response."

"What we need to do is to abandon the Cold War mentality, and the zero sum game approach" he added.

The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China’s western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan, China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

US: China's actions 'threaten' global stability

China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the meeting.

The US side will "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including Xinjiang," where Washington has accused Beijing of "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, Blinken said.