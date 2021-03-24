Tuesday, March 23, 2021

US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

Results from a US trial of AstraZeneca’s vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data, American federal health officials said.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that the data it released Monday included cases up to February 17, as the study rules specified, and that it was continuing to analyse cases that have occurred since then.

The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported.

It promised an update within 48 hours.

But just hours after those encouraging results were reported, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued an unusual statement.

The agency said the Data and Safety Monitoring Board “expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.”

Macau says suspending Pfizer vaccine over 'flawed' packaging

Health authorities in Macau have said they were suspending the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine after being informed of a packaging problem with a batch of vials.

"Vaccinations with the concerned products must be suspended," Macau's government said in a statement. Hong Kong also suspended administration of the same vaccine, multiple local media outlets reported.

Hong Kong suspends Pfizer vaccines over packaging defects

Hong Kong has suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

The suspension was immediate while Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement.

However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.

Canada recommends AstraZeneca despite US criticism

Canada has said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from US health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said.

"The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume told reporters. "It continues to be beneficial for Canadians to prevent Covid-19."

Turkey records highest daily cases this year

Turkey has registered 26,182 new cases, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed.

The country's overall case tally is now over 3.06 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 30,316 with 138 more fatalities on Tuesday.

Italy reports over 18,700 new cases

Italy has reported 551 deaths, compared to 386 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,765 from 13,846.

Italy registered 105,879 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the ministry reported, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

UK reports over 5,300 new cases

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,379 in the United Kingdom, bringing the national total to 4,307,304, official data showed.

The daily number of deaths was 112, bringing the total fatalities to 126,284.

PAHO: Virus surging dangerously in Brazil

The virus continues to surge "dangerously" across Brazil, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne has warned, urging all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the critical spread.

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous, registered 1,021 deaths on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday.

Pfizer begins early-stage study of oral virus drug

Pfizer Inc has started an early-stage US trial of an oral antiviral therapy that could be prescribed to patients at the first sign of infection, the company said.

The drugmaker said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, in lab studies.

Dutch to shorten curfew despite rising cases

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media has reported citing government sources.

The start of the curfew will be put back to 2100 GMT from March 31, national broadcasters NOS and RTL said, after local authorities had said daylight savings time would make it difficult for the police to enforce the original rule.

Yemen declares virus emergency as second wave accelerates

Yemen's internationally recognised government has declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge.

Yemen's six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of the virus, but numbers of confirmed cases have risen rapidly since mid-February after levelling off from September to just a couple a day.

Sweden reports over 14,000 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 14,063 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 12,762 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 53 new deaths, taking the total to 13,315. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Indonesia's rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine underway

The rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine has started in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim majority nation, despite concern and some confusion over whether the Anglo-Swedish product is halal, or permissible under Islam.

The country has started distributing the vaccine in six provinces, a week after the Indonesia Ulema Council, the main Muslim group that issues halal certifications, last week said it contained trypsin sourced from the pancreas of a pig.

AstraZeneca has said the vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients.

Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative test

All people arriving in Ukraine from March 23 will have to show a negative test for the virus, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Ukraine has been hit by a sharp increase in virus cases in recent weeks and said it had registered a record daily high of 333 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the virus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said in a statement on the Sputnik V website.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 56 countries, it said.

Vietnam's health ministry said last month that a medical panel had recommended Sputnik V and Moderna's vaccine for use.

UK health minister says mistakes were made, one year on from first lockdown

Mistakes were made in the original response to the pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock has said one year on from the first lockdown in England, adding there would be a time for an inquiry into the government's response.

"We've actively admitted that things weren't right. One of the examples I think of is how at first we thought that this virus didn't pass on if you didn't have symptoms. There were policy consequences from that assumption, and we've changed that," Hancock told BBC radio, adding that the government had already been learning from things that hadn't gone well.

Hungary cannot reopen economy before registered 65+ people are inoculated – PM

Hungary's economy cannot be reopened before all citizens older than 65 who have registered for a vaccine are inoculated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

COVAX to set aside 5 percent of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5 percent of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said.

That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said.

Czech Republic's death toll surpasses 25,000, doubling in 2021

The Czech Republic has said that the total number of deaths related to the virus had passed the 25,000 mark, more than doubling since the start of 2021.