Tuesday, May 4:

EMA opens review of China's Sinovac jab

Europe's medicines watchdog has started reviewing China's Sinovac jab, a process that could lead to eventual approval for the European market.

Made by Sinovac's Beijing-based Life Sciences unit, the vaccine by the Chinese biotech firm is the second shot developed outside the West after Russia's Sputnik V to be considered for European use by the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA's human medicines committee's "decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies," the Amsterdam-based agency said.

Turkey reports nearly 29,000 new cases

Turkey has reported nearly 29,000 new cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 28,997 cases, including 2,483 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, official figures showed.

The daily case toll was up from 24,733 infections reported on Monday, which included 2,501 symptomatic patients.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.92 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 41,527, with 336 more fatalities registered over the past day —11 fewer than Monday’s toll.

Israel sends shipment of medical aid to India

Israel has began shipping medical aid to Delhi in a bid to help India in its fight with the raging pandemic.

Israel's foreign ministry said hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and other items of medical equipment would be flown to India throughout the week.

Iraq health minister resigns over deadly hospital fire

Iraq's health minister has resigned, ten days after a fire in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed more than 80 people.

Hassan al Tamimi stepped down of his own accord, a government statement said.

The fire, which killed 82 and injured 110, triggered outrage on social media, with a widespread hashtag demanding the health minister be sacked.

Italy reports over 9,000 new cases

Italy has reported 305 deaths against 256 the day before, the Health Ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections climbed to 9,116 from 5,948.

Italy has registered 121,738 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4,059,821 million cases to date.

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the virus, the government said, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans.

Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on March 24 after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress.

The test results come amid a huge surge in coronavirus infections among humans in India.

UK reports over 1,900 new cases

Britain has reported a further 1,946 cases and an additional four deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 34,667,904.

Quarter of Europeans have had a jab

A quarter of the European Union's population have received at least one vaccine jab, prompting EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to say the bloc is on track to have 70 percent of adults immunised by late July.

The milestone showed that Europe was now surging ahead in vaccinations following a lacklustre first-quarter rollout that was starved of doses because of a shortfall in deliveries by AstraZeneca.

Bosnia receives first vaccines shipment from EU

Bosnia has received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines from the European Union.

EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi was in Bosnia to mark the arrival of the vaccines.

He arrived in Bosnia with a shipment of over 10,500 shots of the Pfizer shots.

Two dead in fire in South Africa ward

Two patients have died after a fire broke out in the virus ward of a hospital in northern South Africa, the local health department said.

The incident occurred at a hospital in Modimolle, 170 kilometres (106 miles) north of Johannesburg in rural Limpopo province.

Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people

People who have been fully vaccinated against the virus will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in Germany under a draft law agreed by the cabinet.

The law, which would also apply to people who have recovered, must still be signed off by parliament but could come into force as early as this week, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

Spain to let regions decide restrictions from May 9

Spain's government will pass responsibility for restrictions on to the country's 17 regions after a state of emergency expires next week, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has said.

The six-month emergency decree, which provides a legal framework for the most restrictive measures, expires on Sunday.

Regional authorities will then be able to set up curfews and lock down areas but must secure the support of local courts, Calvo said.

Ivory Coast busts gang forging virus test certificates

Ivory Coast has arrested around a dozen people, including three nurses, on suspicion of selling fake negative test certificates to air travellers, police sources told AFP.

The detainees used a computer application enabling them to modify names on genuine certificates issued by the local Pasteur Institute and to copy the signature of its director, Professor Mireille Dosso.

Ivory Coast has so far been largely spared the worst of the pandemic.

Singapore tightens curbs as overseas virus variants emerge

Singapore has announced tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of variants, including a more contagious strain first detected in India.

After reporting very few local infections for months, numbers have increased in the Asian trade and financial hub over the last week, mainly linked to an outbreak at a hospital. On Tuesday, it confirmed five new locally acquired cases.

The stricter measures, which will be effective from May 8, include extending checks on where incoming travellers have been to three weeks earlier, instead of two weeks currently.

Poland tightens quarantine rules after cases of Indian variant

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, the Polish health minister said, as he announced cases of a variant first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

The outbreaks poses a fresh risk to Poland just as it starts to emerge from a highly damaging third wave of the pandemic.

Sweden reports 14,950 new cases

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 14,950 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 14,911 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 43 new deaths, taking the total to 14,091. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks

Tanzania unveils restrictions, citing fear of variants

Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of the virus in a departure from the approach taken by its late leader John Magufuli, who had downplayed the pandemic.

Travellers entering Tanzania must show proof of a negative test taken in the prior 72 hours to arrival, the Health Ministry said, citing concern about new variants of the disease.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of infections will also need to pay for an additional rapid test, though it was not specified how this criteria would be determined.

UK-India trade deal includes vaccine investment

Britain has announced $1.4 billion in new trade and investment with India, including a deal with the Serum Institute of India to aid in the development of vaccines against Covid-19 and other diseases.

The announcement came ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, who are expected to agree on deeper cooperation that could pave the way for a free-trade agreement between their countries.

The package includes a $333 million investment in the UK by the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, that will support clinical trials, research and possibly vaccine production, the British government said in a statement. The Serum Institute, in collaboration with Codagenix, has started early-stage trials of a one-dose nasal vaccine against Covid-19.

“Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer,’’ Johnson said in a statement.