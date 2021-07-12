Monday, July 12:

World hunger, malnutrition soared last year mostly due to pandemic

World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (UN) report.

After remaining virtually unchanged for five years, the number of undernourished people rose to around 768 million last year — equivalent to 10 percent of the world's population and an increase of around 118 million versus 2019, the report said.

Authored by UN agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report is the first comprehensive assessment of food insecurity and nutrition since the pandemic emerged.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose weaknesses in our food systems, which threaten lives and livelihoods. No region of the world has been spared," the UN agencies said in a joint statement.

The 2021 edition of "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" estimated that on current trends, the UN sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 will be missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people.

That number is 30 million higher than in a scenario where the pandemic had not occurred.

"Our worst fears are coming true. Reversing such high levels of chronic hunger will take years if not decades," said WFP chief economist Arif Husain.

Desperate Myanmar residents queue for oxygen as cases surge

Myanmar's military has authorities pledged to ramp up oxygen supplies to help treat Covid-19 patients, as photographs on social media showed long queues of residents in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon trying to refill oxygen cylinders.

Army spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference military authorities were preparing 14 locations for Covid-19 treatment in military hospitals across Myanmar.

He said oxygen plants would be operated at full capacity, while confirming media reports that sales to the public by some private providers had been restricted.

Chinese drugmakers agree to supply over half a billion vaccines to COVAX

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) has said it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide up to 550 million Covid-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme.

The new deals include up to 170 million doses of the Sinopharm shot and up to 380 million shots of the Sinovac vaccine, through to the middle of 2022, the statement said.

Sinovac confirmed the agreement in a statement.

Vietnam sees record 2,367 new infections

Vietnam has reported another new record in daily coronavirus infections, with 2,367 cases, its Health Ministry said.

The country has reported over 32,000 cases overall, with 123 deaths.

In first, Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Thailand will use AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac's shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection, it said.

The move is the first publicly announced mix-and-match of a Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot, as a new preliminary Thai study raised doubts about the longer-term protection of the two-dose course Sinovac vaccine.

"This is to improve protection against the Delta variant and build a high level of immunity against the disease," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, adding that the second dose of AstraZeneca would come three or four weeks after the first Sinovac shot.

China administered total of 1.3B vaccine does by July 11

China administered around 8.32 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine on July 11, taking the total to 1.382 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission has showed.

India medical body says no to reopening tourism

Opening India's tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel could act as Covid-19 "super spreaders" of a third wave of infections, the country's top medical body has warned.

The Indian Medical Association, India's top doctors' body, appealed to state governments and citizens to not lower their guard against Covid-19, saying a third wave was inevitable.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are all needed, but can wait for few more months," the IMA said, adding that opening up for these rituals and enabling unvaccinated people to go to these mass gatherings are "potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave."

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in infections

Indonesia has reported a record daily high in coronavirus infections with 40,427 cases, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It also reported 891 additional Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.

Russia reports 25,140 new cases, 710 deaths

Russia has reported 25,140 new Covid-19 cases, including 5,403 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,808,473.

The government coronavirus task force said 710 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 143,712.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

Moderna to supply 20M doses of vaccine to Argentina

Moderna Inc has said that it had signed a supply agreement with the government of Argentina for 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine or its updated variant booster vaccine candidate.

The company said delivery was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Sweden to ease pandemic curbs despite worries over mounting Delta cases

Sweden's government has said it will move ahead with a planned easing of pandemic restrictions this week but warned that new variants of the virus demanded vigilance as it urged people to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Some restrictions have already been loosened and the country is set to remove limits on the number of passengers on long-distance transport such as trains and the number of shoppers allowed in stores on July 15.

Tokyo declares Covid state of emergency ahead of Olympics

Olympic host city Tokyo has entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries whether the measures can stem a rise in virus cases.

Organisers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving of Japan of hopes for Games with public spectacle.

Spectators from abroad had been banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch on TV.

The Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, run from July 23 to August 8, while the state of emergency, the capital's fourth, lasts until August 22, shortly before the Paralympics begin.

Four tourists kicked out of Bali for violating virus rules

Indonesia has ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of virus illnesses and deaths.

A Russian who tested positive upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry.

She has been placed in an isolation facility in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, and will be deported as soon as she recovered from the virus, Manihuruk said.

Three others were accused of defying mask mandates in public after being found unmasked in a raid last Thursday in the Kuta tourist area to enforce health protocols and prevent more infections, he said.

The travellers from the US, Ireland and Russia were placed in a detention room at the immigration office while waiting for their flights to their countries later Monday.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the spread of the delta variant.