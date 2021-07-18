Sunday, July 18:

UK's PM urges public to 'be cautious' as economy reopens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to remain prudent against Covid on the eve of lifting pandemic curbs in England, as he confirmed he is self-isolating until July 26.

"Please, please, please be cautious, and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, and the risks that the disease continues to present," he said.

Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were required to isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Saturday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Initially, a Downing Street spokesperson said both Johnson and Sunak were taking part in a government pilot that enables them to continue working from their offices, while self-isolating outside of work.

But in an update after an outcry over the announcement, the spokesperson reversed position and said neither official was participating in the pilot, and would conduct business remotely.

Accused by opposition politicians of carving out special rules for himself, Johnson urged everyone to respect a national tracing system as infection rates soar.

He also stands accused by the opposition and by scientists of proceeding recklessly with Monday's reopening in England despite the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

But the prime minister defended the plan.

"If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather. We lose the precious firebreak that we get with the school holidays," he said.

"If we don't do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? So this is the right moment, but we’ve got to do it cautiously."

Italy reports three deaths, 3,127 cases

Italy has reported just three coronavirus-related deaths against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged up to 3,127 from 3,121.

Italy has registered 127,867 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,136 on Sunday, up from 1,111 a day earlier.

There were three new admissions to intensive care units against nine on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 156 from a previous 162.

Some 165,269 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 244,797, the health ministry said.

Hanoi tightens restrictions as Covid clusters spread in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital Hanoi has urged its citizens to stay at home from Monday and ordered a halt to all non-essential services due to new clusters of Covid-19 infections in recent days, the authorities said.

The city, which had already halted indoor restaurant service and closed salons as well as gyms, also stopped rail and bus passenger services to and from provinces in the south which have seen the biggest increases.

Hanoi has seen only over 400 cases since May, compared with more than 50,000 across the country, but authorities had already imposed restrictions on several parts of the city after the discovery of new outbreaks.

Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low due to targeted mass testing and strict contact tracing, border controls and quarantine measures, but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.

Vietnam's daily Covid-19 cases hit new record of 5,926 infections, raising its total cases to 53,830.

The Southeast Asia country also registered an extra 29 deaths from July 4-17, raising its total death toll due to Covid-19 to 254.

Thailand to halt local flights in Covid-risk areas

Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other provinces classified by the Thai government as high risk from Covid-19 will be suspended starting July 21, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said.

Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircraft and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs, the announcement said.

Other domestic fights can only fly at 50 percent capacity.

Nigeria puts six states on red alert as cases rise

Nigeria has put six states on red alert after seeing a "worrisome" rise in infections, a government official said, urging people to curb gatherings and hold prayers outside mosques during this week's Muslim festival of Eid al Adha.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is like most parts of the continent now facing a third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

The head of the presidential steering committee on virus, Boss Mustapha, said Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory had been placed on red alert as part of preventive measures against the pandemic.

British PM ditches new quarantine plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot," a spokesman from Johnson's office said.

"He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor (Sunak) has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot."

Mykonos falls silent under new rules

There was no music and no dancing on Greece's famed party island Mykonos as new rules to contain the spread of the virus pushed tourists to cancel holidays and left business owners fuming.

Tourism accounts for a fifth of the Greek economy and the country desperately needs a strong season this year following a collapse in visitor numbers and revenues to record lows in 2020.

Mykonos is one of its most popular destinations, attracting more than a million visitors each summer, among them Hollywood stars, models and world-famous athletes.

India administers over 400M doses of vaccines

India has administered more than 400 million doses of vaccines so far, according to official figures.

The Health Ministry data showed that around 420 million doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and a further of 1.6 million doses are in the pipeline.

More than 25 million vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals to be administered, said the data.

The new phase of vaccination drive for access for all started in India on June 21.

Tunisia puts military on vaccination duty as cases soar

Soldiers hold rifles to guard the health center in the traditional Tunisian village of Kesra, while inside, military medics use other weapons to combat the virus: vaccines.

Tunisia is facing its worst coronavirus surge since the pandemic began, further stressing the North African country's already crowded hospitals and health system. That has forced some regions to go back into lockdown and prompted waves of donations of vaccines or medical aid from China, France, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Algeria.

Tunisia’s government decided to deploy the armed forces to vaccinate people in the regions with the worst infection rates and in areas with particularly low vaccination rates.

South Africa football team at the Olympics report three cases

South Africa have confirmed three positive virus cases in their football squad to take part at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday.

South Korea to expand curbs on private gatherings beyond Seoul

South Korea will expand tougher restrictions on private gatherings to outside the Seoul metropolitan area, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak, its prime minister said.

"It's been a week since the toughest level of distancing curbs have been imposed in the metropolitan area but the number of confirmed (virus) cases is rarely decreasing ... Pre-emptive measures are needed for now," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a meeting with health officials.

Russia reports 25,018 cases

Russia reported 25,018 new virus cases, including 4,357 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,958,133.