Haiti's government has formally installed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down.

Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader in a ceremony in the capital Port-au-Prince, where he began his inaugural speech with a minute of silence for the slain president.

Haiti has been struggling with lawlessness fueled by violent gangs and Henry said he wants to create conditions for as many people as possible to vote in elections, currently scheduled for September.

"It's time for unity and for stability," Henry said.

Outgoing former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Henry's appointment was intended to facilitate elections, which were last held in 2016.

He also warned of a tough task ahead.

"You’re inheriting an exceptional situation characterized by the absence of a president to serve as your shield, a political crisis unprecedented in the history of the country, galloping insecurity, a morose and precarious economic situation," Joseph said.

Both Henry and Joseph stressed the government needed to restore order and security as well as work to strengthen an economy wrecked by crime and the coronavirus pandemic.