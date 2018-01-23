A high-level US delegation arrived in Ankara on Monday as Turkey's Operation Olive Branch continues in Syria's Afrin. Tuesday's meetings include discussions on regional co-operation and the military operation, according to diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic conversations are being held between Washington and Ankara regarding Turkey’s ongoing operation against terror groups in Afrin, the Pentagon told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“I can tell you that we are presently in conversations with our Turkish allies to resolve the situation right now,” said spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway.

The American delegation will also have a meeting at the Turkish General Staff.

The Turkish group will be led by Deputy Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ahmet Muhtar Gun at the meeting on Tuesday, and the US delegation will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Cohen, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan breaks down the talks.